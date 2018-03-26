Defiant Williams sets up Konta clash in Miami

Watch the WTA Miami LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Three-time champion Williams was on the brink of after the likes of her sister Serena, world number one Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki out but hung in there to win 5-7 6-3 7-5 on Sunday.

An aggressive Konta had no such trouble, the 11th seed easing to a 6-2 6-1 victory in her first meeting with Elise Mertens.

Sixth seed Jelena Ostapenko saw off Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 7-6 (7-2), while Monica Puig followed up her win over Australian Open champion Wozniacki by getting the better of Maria Sakkari 6-3 7-5.

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina came from a set down to beat Daria Gavrilova 4-6 6-0 6-1, while two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, Danielle Collins, Ashleigh Barty also made it through.