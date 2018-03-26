LaLiga
Defiant Williams sets up Konta clash in Miami

Venus Williams saved three match points to beat Kiki Bertens in an almighty Miami Open battle and will face defending champion Johanna Konta in the fourth round.

 

Three-time champion Williams was on the brink of after the likes of her sister Serena, world number one Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki out but hung in there to win 5-7 6-3 7-5 on Sunday.

An aggressive Konta had no such trouble, the 11th seed easing to a 6-2 6-1 victory in her first meeting with Elise Mertens.

Sixth seed Jelena Ostapenko saw off Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 7-6 (7-2), while Monica Puig followed up her win over Australian Open champion Wozniacki by getting the better of Maria Sakkari 6-3 7-5.

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina came from a set down to beat Daria Gavrilova 4-6 6-0 6-1, while two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, Danielle Collins, Ashleigh Barty also made it through. 

