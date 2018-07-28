LaLiga
Danilovic sets up all-teenage final in Moscow

Olga Danilovic ensured there will be an all-teenage final in the Moscow River Cup after outlasting Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Sunday's (AEST) last-four contest.

The 17-year-old continued to make the most of her lucky-loser status at the clay-court event this week with a hard-fought 6-2 5-7 7-5 triumph in the Russian capital to reach her maiden WTA Tour final.

Danilovic's gung-ho approach, which yielded 42 winners and 39 unforced errors, ultimately proved decisive, although No.5 seed Sasnovich will feel a tinge of regret having fought back from 5-2 down in the decider before being broken again in game 11.

Awaiting in Monday's (AEST) showpiece is fellow 17-year-old Anastasia Potapova, the home favourite having benefited from Tamara Zidansek's retirement because of illness.

Zidansek was trailing 5-2 in the deciding set when she had to call time on the match.

At the Jiangxi Open, there will be an all-Chinese final for the first time in the tournament's history.

No.2 seed Wang Qiang punched her ticket to the final with a comfortable 7-5 6-2 beating of Magda Linette, seeded No.3, while No.6 seed Zheng Saisai reached the first International-level final of her career by beating Zhu Lin 6-3 1-6 6-2.

