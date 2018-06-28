Bouchard books Wimbledon spot, Tomic misses out

The 2014 finalist at the All England Club had to participate in the qualifying tournament at Roehampton after her world ranking dipped to 191.

However, having brushed aside Zhu Lin 6-0 6-2 the previous day, Bouchard caused an upset by beating second seed Duque-Marino 6-3 6-2 in the final round.

"It's interesting, I feel like I have earned it more than having been in [the draw] by ranking," the 24-year-old Canadian said in a post-match interview.

"I am proud of it [qualifying], I got matches, that is what I wanted, my goal was to play matches and I got that.

"I feel like I've been improving, but I don't want to compare myself to past or others, I just want be the best I can every day."

Bouchard - who failed in her bid to qualify for the French Open - will be joined at Wimbledon by another former finalist in Vera Zvonareva, who recorded a 6-2 6-2 victory over teenager Caroline Dolehide.

Russian Zvonareva missed out on the title in 2010 against Serena Williams, while she also lost the US Open final to Kim Clijsters later the same year.

In the men's qualifying event, Bernard Tomic fell at the final hurdle, the former world number 17 going down in straight sets to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans.

Australian Tomic needed treatment for a leg injury as he slumped to a 6-3 6-1 6-2 defeat in just 80 minutes.

At 38, Stephane Robert became the second oldest qualifier at Wimbledon in the Open Era after overcoming Luca Vanni of France in four sets.