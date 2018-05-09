Bertens revels in Wozniacki win

Watch the WTA Madrid open LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Halep cruised past Kristyna Pliskova 6-1 6-4 to secure her place in the last eight – the Romanian yet to drop a set this week – before watching rival Caroline Wozniacki exit.

Wozniacki was the only player who could have usurped Halep this week but she needed to win the tournament, her hopes of that feat ended by defeat to Kiki Bertens in round three.

There were no such problems for Karolina Pliskova as she eased past Sloane Stephens 6-2 6-3, setting up a meeting with Halep on Thursday.

Caroline Garcia, Carla Suarez Navarro and Petra Kvitova also picked up wins, while Maria Sharapova is into the last eight of a Premier-level event for the first time in 12 months after overcoming Kristina Mladenovic.