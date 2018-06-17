Barty takes out Nottingham title

Barty had lost her three previous singles finals but the top seed recorded a 6-3 3-6 6-4 victory on Monday (AEST) to add to her previous triumph at last year's Malaysia Open.

Konta vented her fury at the chair umpire on more than one occasion, branding one decision "an absolute joke" after a Barty shot appeared to land long in a tense final set.

She also refused to shake the official's hand at the end of the match after losing in the final of the tournament for a second successive year.

Neither player had dropped a set prior to their meeting, but an aggressive Barty took the opener courtesy of a solitary break.

Konta, playing her first final of the year, found her rhythm in the second to take it to a decider, winning three games in a row after saving two break points in the seventh game.

Barty surged into a 4-1 lead in the final set and although Konta got back on serve, she was left fuming after some contentious calls, storming off after a break from the Australian ended an eventful contest.