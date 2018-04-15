LaLiga
Arruabarrena to face Schmiedlova in Bogota final

Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena eased past Dalila Jakupovic in straight sets to reach the WTA Bogota Open final for the second successive year.

 

Runner-up to Francesca Schiavone a year ago, 2012 champion Arruabarrena dispatched world No.141 Jakupovic 6-1 6-2 after just 50 minutes in Bogota.

Jakupovic outlasted No.2 seed Magda Linette earlier in the day, prevailing 6-3 3-6 6-1 after a gruelling two-and-a-half-hour battle.

However, Slovenian Jakupovic was unable to back it up against the No.5 seed Arruabarrena.

Standing in the way of Arruabarrena and a third WTA title is the resurgent Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Slovak Schmiedlova reached her first WTA final since July 2015 after her 6-3 6-2 win over No.7 seed Ana Bogdan.

"It wasn't an easy match. I was really nervous, especially at the end of the match, because I felt pressure," Schmiedlova said.

"I mean, I won a WTA match after a year and a half, I haven't played semi-finals in a really long time. I was really happy, but I also wanted to win really, really bad.

"I knew this win would help me, it's a lot of points and I could get back to Top 100. It was really big pressure, but I'm really glad and happy that I made it in the end. I think I played well."

