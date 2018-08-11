Carter rules out Super Rugby return

Carter remains the highest points scorer in Test rugby despite retiring from international duty in 2015, the fly-half calling time on his All Blacks career after claiming a second Rugby World Cup crown.

Three seasons with Racing 92 in the Top 14 followed before Carter opted to continue his career in Japan, the 36-year-old signing for Kobelco Steelers in July.

Speculation in New Zealand suggested the iconic number 10 could turn out for the Highlanders at the end of the Japanese season, but Carter was quick to dismiss those rumours.

"I'm not sure where that came from," Carter said.

"I hadn't actually thought about it. Hayden Parker, he's in the same team as me, we were away on camp, and he read something about me going down there and that was the first I'd heard about it.

"I think I'd prefer after the Japanese season to spend a bit of time with my family, rather than play another Super Rugby season."