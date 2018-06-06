Kluivert and Guti unlikely to get St Mirren role

The Buddies have been on the search for Jack Ross's replacement since last month, when the 41 year-old joined League One outfit Sunderland.

A host of names have been linked with the role, including Champions League winners Kluivert and Guti – who was also said to be in the running for the vacant Real Madrid position.

Scott says the duo are unlikely to be considered despite their high-profile playing careers at some of the top clubs across Europe.

"I wouldn't rule them out completely but I think it's unlikely," he said. "It's pleasing to see high-profile names linked. It shows how attractive this job is but it also shows how attractive Scottish football is right now.

"Anybody who comes in needs to know Scottish football. It's different for sides like Celtic and Rangers who can bring in players from all over the world, but we need to focus on the Scottish market and the English market to a degree."