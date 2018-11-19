O'Brien could return for start of Six Nations

O’Brien suffered a broken arm during the victory over Argentina, Leinster confirming the British and Irish Lions star had gone under the knife.

The 31 year-old will be out for between eight and 12 weeks, so may be back in time for the start of Ireland's Six Nations title defence at the Aviva Stadium on 3 February (AEDT).

Leinster team-mate Henshaw was ruled out of the historic victory over New Zealand and faces at least a month on the sidelines.

Dan Leavy also missed the win over the All Blacks with a strained neck and will not face the United States in Dublin on Saturday.