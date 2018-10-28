beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: AC Milan 3-2 Sampdoria

Milan led through Patrick Cutrone but Samp rapidly hit back with Riccardo Saponara and Fabio Quagliarella recording a goal and an assist apiece before Gonzalo Higuain levelled the scores.

Suso came up with a second-half winner as Milan bounced back from successive defeats, to rival Inter Milan in Serie A and Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League, in its past two games.

Gattuso's side is still yet to keep a clean sheet in the league but victory lifts the Rossoneri up to fifth in the Serie A table, three points outside the UEFA Champions League places.

Milan took the lead in the 17th minute, Cutrone producing a towering header at the back post from a right-wing Suso cross.

But 14 minutes later they were behind, Quagliarella feeding Saponara to drill a fine finish into Gianluigi Donnarumma's bottom right corner.

Saponara then turned provider against his old club, floating a perfect cross into the box for Quagliarella to sweep a volleyed finish past Donnarumma.

The goals continued to flow and Milan equalised in the 36th minute, Higuain swapping passes with strike partner Cutrone and smashing in a blasted finish.

Emil Audero denied Higuain after the restart as Milan tried to get back ahead, the goalkeeper then making a fine save low to his left to keep out a Suso drive.

But the goalkeeper could do nothing about Suso's brilliant strike in the 62nd minute, the Spain international cutting in off the right flank to whip a beautiful shot across Audero.

Cutrone saw a fourth goal disallowed for a foul on Lorenzo Tonelli and Diego Laxalt hit the post late on, but Davide Calabria limped off in the closing stages to give Gattuso another headache.

Milan will hope to build momentum at home again on Thursday (AEDT) in Serie A, hosting Genoa, before travelling to Udinese four days later. Samp welcome Torino in a week's time.