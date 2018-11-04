Missed the match Watch Udinese v AC Milan on Catch-Up

The captain incredibly rifled home in the seventh minute of added time to repeat his heroics of Thursday (AEDT) 2-1 defeat of Genoa and give the Rossoneri a third straight Serie A triumph.

Gennaro Gattuso's men had seemed certain to settle for a disappointing scoreless draw against the out-of-form host, but Bram Nuytinck's 95th-minute dismissal for a cynical foul on Samu Castillejo lit the spark for a frantic finale.

Romagnoli's composed finish ensured Milan will take momentum into next Monday's date with leader Juventus, though Gonzalo Higuain is a doubt after sustaining a back problem in the first half.