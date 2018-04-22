Napoli stuns Juventus to cut gap to a point

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Juventus 0-1 Napoli

COOL: Koulibaly says Napoli always believed

Napoli kept its title hopes alive in the most dramatic fashion in Turin, Koulibaly powering home a match-winning header in the 90th minute to move his side within one point of the Bianconeri.

It looked as though Juve was going to preserve its four-point advantage with four games to play and edge closer to a seventh successive Scudetto, only for Koulibaly to throw the race wide open with a thumping effort.

Compounding Juve's last-gasp defeat is the fact Massimiliano Allegri's men arguably have the tougher run-in of the two sides, with the Derby d'Italia away to Inter Milan coming up next weekend, and a clash with UEFA Champions League semi-finalist Roma awaiting in the penultimate round of fixtures, also away from home.

Napoli — seeking to win a first Scudetto since the Diego Maradona era of 1989-1990 — will visit Fiorentina next weekend hopeful of seizing on any further slip-ups from Juventus.