Napoli can't beat Torino as Juve prepares to party

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Napoli 2-2 Torino

The visitor struck two second-half equalisers to deny Maurizio Sarri's men the victory they desperately needed to apply any sense of pressure in the race for the Scudetto.

Juve now requires only a point and, most likely, not even that given its vastly superior goal difference to guarantee it finishes top.

Marek Hamsik appeared set to be Napoli's hero on Sunday when he thundered in a stunning 100th goal in Serie A from just outside the area less than two minutes after stepping off the bench.

That gave Napoli a lead to protect over the remaining 19 minutes but it failed to hold on, instead folding under the tension that had appeared to affect it during last weekend's costly 3-0 defeat at Fiorentina.

Lorenzo De Silvestri proved the man to deny it on this occasion as he headed in Adem Ljajic's dipping cross seven minutes from time.

Ljajic had earlier supplied Torino's initial equaliser 10 minutes after the interval, Daniele Baselli beating Pepe Reina with a deflected strike that cancelled out Dries Mertens' soft 25th-minute opener.