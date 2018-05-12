Inter's UCL dreams shattered in defeat

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Inter Milan 1-2 Sassuolo

Luciano Spalletti's men were left to rue their profligacy in front of goal as Giuseppe Iachini's side secured a domestic double over the Nerazzurri, whose top-four hopes may have taken a potentially fatal blow.

Politano's 25-minute free-kick left the hosts stunned and Berardi's brilliant top-corner finish looked to have put the game to bed in the second half.

Rafinha's well-taken strike 11 minutes from time set up a frantic finish from the hosts as they desperately tried to salvage an equaliser at San Siro, but Sassuolo held out for the win.

Inter must now rely on rival Lazio, which is two points ahead with a game in hand, failing to defeat already-relegated Crotone on Monday (AEST) to keep its chances alive.

The pair then meets on the final weekend in a match where Inter will hope it can still seal a return to Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 2012.