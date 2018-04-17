Icardi shines as Inter climbs to third

Watch every round of the 2017-2018 Serie A season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The Argentine looked sharp from the off on Wednesday (AEST), inspiring Inter from the front as Luciano Spalletti's side made light work of the Sardinian side.

Having twice gone close to netting in the first half, Icardi got the goal his performance deserved four minutes after the interval - moving him onto 25 for the league campaign, his best ever tally.

Joao Cancelo's first Serie A goal had put the hosts ahead early on, with only wasteful finishing from youngster Yann Karamoh and excellent goalkeeping from Alessio Cragno denying Inter a second before the break.

Icardi's goal opened the floodgates, though, with Marcelo Brozovic curling in a delightful third on the hour before Ivan Perisic put the result beyond all doubt in stoppage time.

Spalletti's side now sits, temporarily at least, two points ahead of Lazio and Roma, with the race for the final UEFA Champions League place looking set to go down to the wire.