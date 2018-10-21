beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan

Icardi was his side's hero with a late strike that completed his hat-trick against the Rossoneri in the same fixture last season, and he once again came up trumps in the Derby Della Madonnina by heading home in stoppage-time at San Siro.

The right-wing cross from Matias Vecino was an inviting one for Icardi, but Inter's captain was fortunate Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma initially came to claim the ball only to misjudge the flight, leaving the striker to nod into an unguarded net.

Victory for Inter extends its winning run to seven games in all competitions, while Milan tastes defeat for the first time in nine matches.

Inter faces a Barcelona side without Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League, and will be confident of victory off the back of this win.

However, Inter could be missing Radja Nainggolan after he was taken off with a leg injury in the first half.

Chances were at a premium throughout the match, but both sides found the back of the net in the first half, only for the assistant referee to rule out both because of offsides.

Icardi was the first to be denied, and Mateo Musacchio was the unlucky player for Milan.

The result moved Inter up into third place on the Serie A table, just two point behind second-placed Napoli, with Juventus out in front.

AC Milan is stuck down in 12th position with work to do if it is to challenge for a place in Europe next season.