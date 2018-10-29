A sixth straight league win for the Nerazzurri was set up by Icardi's opener, the striker showing his poacher's instinct again after his late header in last weekend's derby victory over AC Milan.

Lazio was also in good form having won three games in a row in all competitions, but when Marcelo Brozovic drilled in a fine second its hopes of a fightback were extinguished in the heavy Rome rain.

Captain Icardi struck again after the break and another victory moves Inter up to second in the table, albeit six points behind leader Juventus, while Lazio is fourth.

Icardi missed an early chance when he arrived too late to convert Ivan Perisic's low cross, but the Inter striker broke the deadlock in the 28th minute.

Perisic chested the ball down for Matias Vecino and, when he turned the ball towards goal via a deflection, Icardi was on hand to stab home.

Thomas Strakosha saved well from Vecino but Inter doubled its lead from the resulting corner, Brozovic picking out the bottom-left corner from 25 yards after the cross was half-cleared.

Adam Marusic's powerful strike was beaten away by the otherwise untested Samir Handanovic and Inter wrapped up the points in the 70th minute.

Substitute Borja Valero slipped a fine pass through for Icardi, who cut inside and beat Strakosha for his sixth goal in four Serie A appearances.

Icardi fired a free-kick over the crossbar as he hunted a hat-trick in the closing stages, but the skipper had to settle for two goals as Inter marched on.