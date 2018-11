Vazquez was dismissed, along with assistant coaches Julian Serrano Jimenez, Miguel Vicente Baltanas and Marc Cots Huguet, after a 2-1 defeat to Empoli on Monday (AEDT) left it fourth from bottom of Serie A.

Former Crotone boss Nicola has been named as Velazquez's successor, having reportedly agreed a deal that will run until the end of the 2019-2020 season.

His first match in charge will be the home league game against Roma on 25 November.