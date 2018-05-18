Tributes pour in for departing Buffon

The 40 year-old goalkeeper insists he's not planning to hang up the gloves just yet, and is considering offers from several clubs abroad.

“(On) Saturday I will play a match and that is the only thing that’s certain,” Buffon said.

“Until about two weeks ago, I was certain I would stop playing. Now offers have arrived that are exciting on and off the pitch, and the most important was proposed to me by [Juventus president] Agnelli."

“I’ll let these three days pass and then I will make a definitive decision, in complete calm, and which will be one that calls to my personality and my nature.”

There has been an outpour on social media from the football world paying tribute to the Italian's remarkable 23-year career (and counting).

Fellow veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas wished his counterpart well, tweeting: "I wish you the best in the next stage that begins for you. You deserve everything good friend."

