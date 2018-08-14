Spalletti extends Inter contract

Spalletti has been at the club since July 2017, taking it to a fourth-place finish and qualification for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years.

"During the 110th year of the club’s history, we made many good decisions in order to put the club on the right track, and today we start the season by sealing our relationship with Luciano Spalletti,” Inter's owner Steven Zhang said.

"Last season, Mr Spalletti and his staff were able to improve the team and take Inter back to Europe’s biggest competition. This demonstrates the hard work and commitment our coaching staff puts in.

"We are pleased to extend our contract with Mr Spalletti and continue our efforts to build one of the top teams in the world of football. Today’s agreement shows our strong confidence in him and the long-term solidarity of the group."

Spalletti thanked the owner for showing faith in him, and revealed he'd always intended to stay beyond the initial two-year deal he signed with the club 12 months ago.

"I would also like to stress that the signature was merely official confirmation of what was already in place, as my desire to continue fighting together for the good of this massive club was never in doubt," Spalletti said.

"We’ve always had a relationship based on respect and mutual trust. Our daily discussions have made it clearer than ever that we want the same things for this club and its fans. Today, we have strengthened the shared ambitions of the Nerazzurri's world."