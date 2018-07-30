Ronaldo reports for Juventus training

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A debut LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo attended Juventus training for the first time on Monday after his post-World Cup break.

Ronaldo completed a shock move from Real Madrid in a reported €112million deal, ending his nine-year association with the Spanish giant.

The 33-year-old followed Zinedine Zidane out of the Madrid exit door in search of a new challenge after winning three successive UEFA Champions League titles at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo's arrival is considered a major coup for not only Juve but for Serie A in general, with many suggesting the Portugal star's signing will galvanise a league which has arguably fallen behind the likes of the Premier League, LaLiga and the Bundesliga in terms of quality in recent times.

After exiting the World Cup in the last 16 with Portugal, Ronaldo was given the best part of a month off and welcomed to Turin on Monday by a big group of fans.

Juve will face his former side Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, after Friday's (AEST) friendly with an MLS All-Star side, but it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will be fit enough to feature.

He is expected to be ready for his Serie A debut on the opening day of the season on August 18, when Juve will face Chievo away from home.

Also returning to training on Monday were Gonzalo Higuain, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado following their exploits in Russia.