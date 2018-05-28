Roma signs Coric on five-year deal

Watch the 2018-2019 Serie A season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The 21 year-old joins the Serie A side from Croatian champion Dinamo Zagreb for an initial fee of six million euros.

Speaking to the club's website, the midfielder said: "I am very pleased to be at Roma, one of the biggest European clubs.

"I have given everything to reach this level, and I cannot wait for the chance to start showing what I am capable of."

"I can’t explain what this feeling is like. I just cannot wait to get started."



Ante Coric is looking forward to making #ASRoma fans proud... 🐺

pic.twitter.com/4KlvGOFTDE — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 28, 2018

Coric has plenty of first-team experience under his belt, even at his tender age.

He made his Dinamo debut in 2014 – two days after his 17th birthday – and went on to make almost 150 appearances for the senior team.

He also has four Croatian First League titles and three Croatian Cup triumphs to his name.

Roma's sporting director Monchi said: "We are delighted to welcome Ante Coric to the club, I believe that, with this signing, we have secured one of the emerging talents of European football.

"I hope that, with hard work from the player and the guidance of the coach, that talent can develop even further – and we can enjoy its quality for a long time."

Coric has earned four Croatia caps after making his senior debut in 2016. He was an unused substitute at UEFA Euro 2016 and missed out on a place in the FIFA World Cup squad.