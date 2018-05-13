Roma gifted UCL spot by Inter loss

Eusebio Di Francesco's side was at risk of slipping out of the top four over the final two fixtures, but the Nerazzurri's home failure eased all pressure ahead of Juventus's visit to Stadio Olimpico on Monday (AEST).

Roma can now look forward to building on the remarkable run that saw it unexpectedly reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this season.

The side captured the imagination with an incredible quarter-final comeback against Barcelona, overcoming a 4-1 first-leg defeat to prevail on away goals, before Liverpool proved too strong in the final four.

Speaking ahead of the Juve encounter, Di Francesco stressed the importance of competing at the highest level in Europe.

"The primary objective is to enter the [UEFA] Champions League, both because of the prestige but also growing the mentality," he said.

"It's not to send a message to anyone else, but to ourselves and to help build our ambitions. I think Roma have grown a great deal over the last year, but there's a long way to go yet."