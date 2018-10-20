Prove you're crazy about Inter: Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti has challenged his players to prove they are "crazy about Inter" by winning the Milan derby at San Siro on Monday (AEDT).

Inter Milan is four points ahead of AC Milan in Serie A and has not lost any of its previous four meetings with its city rival, although last October's 3-2 victory remains the only win in that time.

Spalletti, who took charge in 2017, acknowledged that a derby game is like no other and had no intention of playing it down, calling on his players to show just how much playing for the club means to them.

"The derby is a match that means a lot more because of what it can create in the minds of the players and the fans," Spalletti said.

"This week we've focused exclusively on the derby.

"This match is the best gauge of just how crazy we are about Inter."

Spalletti noted the contest has extra significance for Inter fans and might even mean more to them than landmark dates in their personal lives.

"We want to play this derby in an open style," he added.

"There will be a lot of Inter fans at the stadium and an extra stand of fans who are watching from home.

"The Inter fans might forget the date of their spouse's birthday, but they won't forget the result in the derby. If you want to make Inter history, you need to win these games."

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso believes his side's improved mentality over the past month could give it the edge in the big match.

The Rossoneri endured a sluggish start to the season, but have bounced back with Serie A victories over Sassuolo and Chievo either side of a UEFA Europa League win over Olympiacos.

Defeat to Inter would leave Milan seven points adrift of its fiercest rival and pile the pressure back on Gattuso.

However, the Milan boss is confident his side's recent good form can give it the impetus to take maximum points.

"We have improved a lot in terms of mentality in the past month," he said.

"The team is improving. We need to play well in both attack and defence and know when to suffer and when to be in control of the game.

"In terms of mentality we must not feel too much pressure and lose energy on the pitch. Inter are a strong team, physical and with quality players. We must not be afraid and play like we know how.

"Inter are playing really well and we need a really great game without any fear."

Despite Inter's position ahead of Milan in the Serie A table, Gattuso believes he has more quality at his disposal.

"If we look at the individual players they all have different characteristics," he added.

"As of today, Inter are more physical, this is the main difference. In terms of quality, I don't feel they are better than us – I think we might be a bit better."

Gattuso also singled out Gonzalo Higuain for praise, with the on-loan Juventus striker scoring four goals in his opening five league games for the club.

"This season the team is more complete than last year," he said. "We were wasting too many chances last year. Gonzalo has raised the bar and the new arrivals have given us a great hand."