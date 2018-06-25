Pastore arrives in Italy for Roma switch

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Serie A season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Reports have indicated Roma have agreed to pay a fee of around $A31.5 million to bring the attacking midfielder to Stadio Olimpico, having already signed Justin Kluivert this month.

Pastore fell out of favour at PSG last season, with a lack of game-time contributing to the 29-year-old being left out of Argentina's squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Javier Pastore arrives in Rome... 👋 pic.twitter.com/AG4i52ZaPk — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 25, 2018

After winning five Ligue 1 titles during a seven-year stint at PSG, Pastore will now have a chance to resurrect his career.

Roma's Serie A rival Inter was linked with a move for Pastore during the January transfer window.

However, head coach Luciano Spalletti indicated the his wage demands would make the move impossible.