Napoli captain Hamsik considering China offer

Shandong Luneng is reportedly interested in the dynamic midfielder and Hamsik, 30, confirmed an offer was on the table.

The club captain's departure would come as a blow to incoming Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti, who this week was installed as Maurizio Sarri's successor.

Though he stressed no decision had been made, Hamsik has discussed the opportunity with his new coach.

"I'm a Napoli player for now. I talked to Ancelotti on the phone and I admit I'm tempted by the transfer," Hamsik said. "I have only been to China once, for the Supercoppa match [against Juventus in 2012], but in life you have to try everything.

"For now I just want to be with my family, then we'll see."

Hamsik appeared in every Serie A match for Napoli this season as it finished four points behind champion Juventus.