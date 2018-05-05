Milan sets up for Juve by relegating Verona

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: AC MIlan 4-1 Verona

Having gone six games without a victory, Gennaro Gattuso's men have now won two straight matches ahead of Thursday's (AEST) massive showpiece clash against Juventus in Rome.

Hakan Calhanoglu, who also netted last time out against Bologna, opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Patrick Cutrone doubled Milan's lead before the break.

The hosts' win was effectively secured early in the second half when Ignazio Abate produced a brilliant finish, his first goal since December 2015 proving worth the wait.

Substitute Lee Seung-woo pulled one back late on with a fierce volley, but Fabio Borini, who was a 58th-minute replacement for Suso, responded for Milan as Verona's eighth defeat in nine matches meant its relegation was confirmed.

Regardless of the result against Juve, the fact Milan has improved its position to sixth with only two games to play means it is close to being sure of a place in the UEFA Europa League next season through its league placing.