Lichtsteiner: I'm leaving Juventus and Serie A

Soon-to-be free agent Stephan Lichtsteiner revealed he will leave Italian champion Juventus and the Serie A as the Swiss full-back seeks a new challenge.

Lichtsteiner, who is out of contract in June, has won six successive Serie A titles since arriving from Lazio in 2011 and the 34-year-old is on the cusp of a seventh after Sunday's (AEST) 3-1 victory over Bologna.

After Juventus moved seven points clear of Scudetto rival Napoli, which is set to play Torino on Monday (AEST), Lichtsteiner said: "These are my last 14 days at Juventus. I need new challenges and motivation.

"I have improved in my mentality. I didn't know what it meant to play at Juventus when I arrived, as there is pressure and obsession for the victory," Lichtsteiner, who could add a fifth Coppa Italia crown to his collection when Juve faces AC Milan in the final, said.

"At Lazio we had to defend in the final third, here in midfield. My future will be outside of Italy. I won't say where yet, as I haven't signed."