Keita at the double in fine Inter Milan win

Inter deputies Keita and Lautaro Martinez stepped up, with Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi among the men rested before the midweek trip to Tottenham, as Inter bounced back from a humbling defeat at Atalanta.

Martinez teed up Keita for the first goal and there could and should have been further daylight between the sides long before the roles were reversed and Martinez got on the scoresheet.

The result never looked in doubt, though, and Keita got his second late on as the San Siro crowd enjoyed the closing stages ahead of that clash with Spurs and a season-defining fortnight.

Inter quickly set about peppering the Frosinone goal and, moments after Martinez headed over the top from close range, Keita drilled the opener past Marco Sportiello.

The overworked goalkeeper clawed away a swerving Martinez drive as Luciano Spalletti's men went chasing a second, with Sportiello extended again before the break to keep out Milan Skriniar.

Samir Handanovic scrambled the ball clear as Daniel Ciofani's header threatened an unlikely equaliser early in the second half, but Inter responded in style and Keita crossed for Martinez to nod home.

Sportiello then reprised his earlier heroics to repel low drives from Matteo Politano, twice, and Martinez, before the former slid Keita in to coolly convert for his second and cap a fine evening.