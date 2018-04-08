Kalinic snatches point for wasteful AC Milan

Croatia striker Kalinic has struggled for his best form since joining Milan from Fiorentina in August and he was without a goal in 2018 for the Rossoneri when he came off the bench midway through the second half.

He missed a gilt-edged headed chance after Matteo Politano's 75th-minute opener for the relegation-threatened visitor but Kalinic latched on to Mateo Musacchio's cross and turned to fire into the roof of the net with four minutes to go.

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso signed a contract extension until 2021 this week and the work ethic he has successfully instilled in the squad was again in evidence as they tore at Giuseppe Iachini's side from the first whistle.

However, it lacked for precision, with Franck Kessie's barely explicable early miss setting an unwelcomely wasteful tone.

Milan is sixth in the table, in the final UEFA Europa League qualification spot, seven points behind rival Inter – defeated 1-0 at Torino earlier in the day - and eight shy of Roma and Lazio in the third and fourth UEFA Champions League places.

Roma's conquerors Fiorentina is two points further back in seventh, while Sassuolo is 14th – three points clear of third-bottom Crotone.