Iachini sacked six months into Sassuolo job

Giuseppe Iachini's brief tenure in charge of Sassuolo has come to an end after six months in charge.

The 54-year-old replaced Cristian Bucchi in late November with Sassuolo perilously close to Serie A's relegation zone.

Iachini guided the Neroverdi to eight wins in his 24 league matches in charge as they finished safely in mid-table, four victories in their final six games lifting them to 11th.

However, he will not lead the club next season after Sassuolo's board opted for a change.

"After a meeting between the directors and Giuseppe Iachini it was found that there are no longer the conditions to continue the employment relationship with Sassuolo," a statement read.

"The Neroverdi wants to express great thanks to Mr Iachini, who arrived at a time of difficulty for the team."

