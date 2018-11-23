LaLiga
Higuain loses appeal against Juventus red card

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain's appeal against a two-match ban for a red card and on-pitch meltdown against Juventus has been rejected by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Higuain endured a nightmare showing against parent club Juve in Milan's final game prior to the international break, missing a penalty before receiving his marching orders in the second half.

The Argentina international had to be led off the pitch by team-mates after he reacted furiously to referee Paolo Mazzoleni's decision to show him a straight red card.

Higuain was initially booked for dissent but then dismissed for persisting with his complaints to the official, and his behaviour saw him slapped with a two-match suspension.

Milan lodged an appeal, but that has been rejected by the FIGC, meaning Gennaro Gattuso's men – which is fifth in Serie A – will be without the striker for the matches against Lazio and Parma.

