Higuain cops two-match ban for Juve meltdown

Gonzalo Higuain has been handed a two-match ban after an on-pitch meltdown after his dismissal in AC Milan's 2-0 defeat to his parent club Juventus on Monday (AEDT).

Higuain endured a nightmare showing against Juve, missing a penalty before receiving his marching orders in the second half.

The Argentina international had to be led off the pitch by team-mates after he reacted furiously to referee Paolo Mazzoleni's decision to show him a straight red card.

Higuain was initially booked for dissent but was dismissed for persisting with his complaints to the official.

Lega Serie A on Wednesday announced the 30-year-old would be forced to sit out two matches, which are scheduled as the trip to Lazio on 26 November and the visit of Parma a week later.

