Grosso takes charge at Verona

Grosso – who scored the penalty that saw Italy crowned world champion in 2006 – makes the move having coached Bari in Serie B during 2017-2018, the club finishing seventh.

It failed to get through the play-offs, though, despite a 2-2 draw with Cittadella, the latter progressing from the preliminary round due to a better league position.

That proved to be Grosso's last match in charge as the former Juventus youth coach moved north to the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

Verona endured a difficult campaign in the Italian top flight, finishing second bottom with 25 points from their 38 matches.

Grosso - who replaces Fabio Pecchia - will hope to revive their fortunes in 2018-19 and ensure their stay in the second tier is as brief as possible.

"Happy and proud to be the new head coach of Verona," he said.

"I cannot wait to start this adventure. See you soon!"