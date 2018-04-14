Gattuso wary of Napoli threat, silent on Reina

Napoli's Scudetto hopes have faded in recent weeks, but it remains in with a chance of denying reigning champion Juventus, which is four points clear with seven rounds of the season remaining.

Gattuso has expressed admiration for Maurizio Sarri's side.

"Napoli are great at passing the ball around and keeping possession. They know where exactly they want to attack and how to do it," Gattuso said.

"Their defensive line is impressive, they handle the ball so well too. If we make one mistake, we will regret it."

Monday's game game will see sixth-placed Milan come up against Pepe Reina, a goalkeeper it confirmed an interest in signing last month.

Asked about the veteran Spaniard, who is out of contract at the end of the season, Gattuso replied: "I don't care. I only think about Gigio [Gianluigi Donnarumma] and the players I have in my squad.

"Pepe represents Napoli. If and when he arrives we will welcome him with open arms. Now we are focused on us."

Another experienced goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, hit the headlines for the wrong reasons this week after being sent off as Juventus were controversially dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid.

Buffon was unable to control his rage after referee Michael Oliver awarded a stoppage-time penalty that enabled Madrid to edge through 4-3 on aggregate.

Discussing the European efforts of Juve and Roma, the latter making sensational progress to the last four of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-0 second-leg win over Barcelona, Gattuso said: "I'm proud of what the Italian teams did this week. They have done well for our football. We had not seen performances like these in years.

"Buffon? I'm nobody to judge him. It's not easy when you lose that way. I have huge respect for Gigi."