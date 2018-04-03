Gattuso unhappy at Bonucci's transfer comments

In an interview with Calciomercato, Italy defender Bonucci revealed his eagerness to see the Rossoneri splash out on "top international players" in the off-season.

The comments rankled with Gattuso, whose side meets Inter on Thursday in a Derby della Madonnina that could have considerable top-four implications.

It is the second time he has taken issue with one of his players in a matter of days, having criticised Hakan Calhanoglu for dropping his head and failing to track back during the 3-1 defeat to Juventus.

"Bonucci has to be a captain, I didn't like what he said. When I played, it was the club that chose the players and the coach did his job," Gattuso said. "I have a direct relationship with my lads, they know what I want and what I think. No one should be offended.

"With Calhanoglu, we talked and it's all okay."

Milan's defeat to Juve snapped an encouraging 10-match unbeaten run in Serie A that sparked calls for Gattuso to be handed a long-term contract.

However, the former midfielder is yet to finalise an extension despite chief executive Marco Fassone's willingness to discuss a deal.

"It's not a problem. There's no rush on my contract renewal," Gattuso said. "I was given a great opportunity, I feel a lot of responsibility and I don't want to waste energy talking about my contract."