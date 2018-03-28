Gattuso set to extend AC Milan stay

Watch every round of the 2017-2018 Serie A season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Gattuso was appointed in November 2017 as a replacement for Vincenzo Montella, but he only signed a contract to the end of the season.

Milan has improved under the leadership of the former Italy midfielder, although a UEFA Europa League exit to Arsenal was a setback for the Rossoneri.

Gattuso, however, appears to have done enough to earn the chance to take Milan into next season, with his side unbeaten in 10 Serie A matches, winning its last five games in the league.

"We are closing on Easter and are preparing a gift," Mirabelli said. "We could find Gattuso's contract renewal inside our Easter egg. I don't think there will be any issues.

"I've been telling you for some time, although perhaps you only know him as a player, that Gattuso will be one of the most important coaches of the next few years, so it's only right that Milan keep hold of him.

"We are working to start a new era with Gattuso, because we believe he is the right coach for a Milan that must be a protagonist over the next few years.

"The important thing is that it'll be done, not the timing, as we all want it."

Milan faces Serie A leader Juventus on Sunday (AEDT) before taking on rival Inter at San Siro on 5 April.