Dzeko opens door to England return

Roma star Dzeko was close to moving back to England in January but his transfer to Chelsea did not materialise after winning two league titles with City in 2012 and 2014.

The 32-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international is settled in Rome as time runs out for him to return to the Premier League.

"Regarding the Premier League, maybe it's too late," he told Sky Sports News. "You never know.

"I had four and a half great years there, and had fun every minute of every game. I love the Premier League and England, so we'll see. At the moment I'm happy in Rome."

Dzeko has scored twice in Serie A this season, while the veteran netted a hat-trick in Roma's UEFA Champions League rout of Viktoria Plzen on matchday two.