Donnarumma howler gifts Atalanta a point

Milan looked destined to take all three points from Bergamo thanks to Franck Kessie's second-half goal against his former team in a match that saw two red cards, but Andrea Masiello headed in at the death in an incident which is likely to bring further scorn on Donnarumma after a poor showing in the Coppa Italia final against Juventus.

The away side showed nothing to suggest a win was their primary aim in the first period, offering very little going forward – Atalanta just about looking more threatening.

But Milan made the most of Atalanta's profligacy as Kessie produced an emphatic finish from the edge of the box at his old stomping ground with half an hour to play, just before Rafael Toloi was dismissed for sarcastically applauding the referee.

Riccardo Montolivo then followed him down the tunnel for a poor tackle and, while Milan looked set to hold on, Masiello nodded in in the second minute of stoppage time, with Donnarumma making a mess of what should have been a routine save.

The result means both sides will be in the UEFA Europa League next season, but as it stands sixth-placed Milan will go straight into the group stage.