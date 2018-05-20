Cutrone double seals Europa League spot for Milan

Missed the match? Watch AC Milan v Fiorentina on Catch-Up

Already sure of a qualifying spot, the Rossoneri needed to at least match Atalanta's result against Cagliari in order to finish sixth in Serie A and go directly through to the main draw of Europe's second-tier continental competition.

And Milan made sure in style thanks in large part to Hakan Calhanoglu, who equalised three minutes after Giovanni Simeone's opener and then delivered the cross for Patrick Cutrone to head the hosts into the lead at the end of an eventful first half.

Nikola Kalinic added a third against his former side soon after the restart before Cutrone and Giacomo Bonaventura combined to cap off a positive last assignment for Gattuso, who will now have more time to prepare for his first full season at the helm having taken charge in November.

He will surely hope to include Gianluigi Donnarumma in those plans, with the young goalkeeper continually linked with a move away after the most difficult campaign of his short career.

Whatever the outcome, Gattuso can take some satisfaction in steering Milan into Europe.