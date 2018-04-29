Chievo sacks Maran with Serie A status at risk

Chievo parted ways with Maran after Sunday's (AEST) 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Roma.

The result extended Chievo's winless run to six matches in Serie A and primavera coach Lorenzo D'Anna will now take charge in an attempt to steer the club he captained as a player away from relegation trouble.

Maran oversaw only two wins since the end of November and the Flying Donkeys sit fourth bottom, two points above SPAL, which occupies the final place in the drop zone.

The 54-year-old joined Chievo in October 2014 and led it to a ninth-place finish in 2015-2016. His contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

In a statement on the club's official website, Chievo thanked Maran for his efforts in previously preserving its top-flight status.

"The protagonist of three salvations in Serie A, with ninth place achieved at the end of the 2015-16 season with 50 points in the standings, he is the most wished good luck for the rest of his career," the statement read.

SPAL travels to second-bottom Verona in a crunch clash on Monday (AEST).