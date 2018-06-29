2018 FIFA World Cup
Bianda becomes Roma's ninth new signing

Roma completed the signing of defender William Bianda from French side Lens.

The 18 year-old joins the club for an initial fee of €6million, rising to €11m if performance-related clauses are met.

Bianda, who has signed a five-year contract with the Giallorossi, said: "I'm sure this is the right choice for me, for my progression and for this next stage of my career."

It has been a busy off-season for Eusebio Di Francesco's side, which has already signed Javier Pastore, Justin Kluivert, Davide Santon, Ante Coric, Bryan Cristante, Antonio Mirante, Nicolo Zaniolo and Ivan Marcano.

