Balotelli blasts 'disrespectful' Milan fans

The outspoken Italy striker is in his third season with Nice, although he is yet to register a goal in 2018-2019.

Speculation began to circulate recently that Balotelli could complete a move back to the Rossoneri, where he spent two spells either side of an ultimately unsuccessful switch to Liverpool.

That talk was met with scorn by some sections of the Milan faithful, prompting Balotelli to post a riposte via an Instagram story.

"It is nice to see so many Milan supporters who would not like my unlikely come back to Milan," he wrote.

"It's fine, one day you are needed and another day you are not. It is important to not have regrets.

"I have not planned any transfer so far.

"I wrote that because I want to highlight how there is no gratitude and no respect from people I will always love."