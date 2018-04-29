Allegri cautious despite stirring fightback

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Inter Milan v Juventus

After taking an early lead, Juve trailed 2-1 against its rival, which had been reduced to 10 men by Matias Vecino's 18th-minute red card, but two goals in the final four minutes turned the match on its head.

Juve now holds the advantage as it hunts a seventh straight Scudetto, although Napoli, a 1-0 victor in Turin last weekend, can maintain the pressure by winning away to Fiorentina on Monday (AEST).

Allegri, who was dismissed for encroaching on to the field in the aftermath of Higuain's winner, does not believe beating Inter necessarily means Juve will be the champion again.

"It was a wonderful evening of football between two teams who needed to win and went all out," Allegri said after a breathless finale at San Siro.

"We were aggressive and played well throughout the first half, but we fell asleep in the dressing room [at half-time] and ended up behind.

"We kept putting crosses in when we should have passed it around the box to tire them out. Inter played well, but got tired in the end, crumbled physically and we took advantage.

"It's another step towards the Scudetto, even if it remains very difficult. Nothing is ever certain in football. I knew it would be tough and in the final four rounds there is always more pressure than when you play in September.

"Even a side with great mental strength will have moments where they lose confidence. Fortunately, the lads have found it again and we turned it around."

Higuain's first goal since mid-March gave Juventus a boost in the Scudetto battle against his former club Napoli, which struck a 90th-minute winner in last weekend's meeting of the top two.

"This is football," the striker said. "We lost at the last minute [against Napoli], but this time we turned it around with hunger, pride, thirst for victory.

"We will fight to the death to win. Inter played a great game, and were a man down, but it was fundamental to win and there are another three to go. It's a great confidence boost."