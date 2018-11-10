LaLiga
AC Milan striker Higuain fit to face Juventus

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has been included in the Rossoneri squad to face parent club Juventus.

Higuain missed the Europa League draw against Real Betis but is in Milan's 25-man group to face the Serie A front-runner.

The Argentina international is on loan at Milan from Juventus, which allowed him to leave after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Higuain has hit five goals in nine Serie A appearances and will be out to impress against his employers at San Siro.

Emre Can remains out for Juventus as the Germany midfielder recovers from surgery on a thyroid nodule.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will be hoping to bounce back from a 2-1 home loss to Manchester United in the Champions League, its first competitive defeat in any competition since April.

