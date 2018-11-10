AC Milan striker Higuain fit to face Juventus

Higuain missed the Europa League draw against Real Betis but is in Milan's 25-man group to face the Serie A front-runner.

The Argentina international is on loan at Milan from Juventus, which allowed him to leave after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Higuain has hit five goals in nine Serie A appearances and will be out to impress against his employers at San Siro.

Emre Can remains out for Juventus as the Germany midfielder recovers from surgery on a thyroid nodule.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will be hoping to bounce back from a 2-1 home loss to Manchester United in the Champions League, its first competitive defeat in any competition since April.