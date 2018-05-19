Celtic completes historic double treble

First-half goals from Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham at Hampden Park secured victory for Brendan Rodgers's all-conquering side.

The victory completed a second consecutive treble of Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup triumphs for the Glasgow giant.

Motherwell finished the league season 34 points behind the champion and rarely looked like causing an upset.

A sumptuous half-volley from McGregor 11 minutes in set Celtic on its way, before Ntcham drilled home a second from the edge of the penalty area to put Rodgers' side in control.

Motherwell pushed hard as the second half wore on, with Gael Bigirimana rattling the crossbar from a free-kick, but Celtic deservedly held on to celebrate a slice of history.