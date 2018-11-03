Larmour was outstanding at full-back in a much-changed Ireland side, laying on a five-pointer for Luke McGrath and helping himself to his first international tries in the second half.

The Six Nations champion, captained by Rhys Ruddock with Rory Best and Jonny Sexton among the key men to be rested, scored six of their eight tries after the break in a rout at Soldier Field – where Ireland beat New Zealand two years ago.

Tadhg Beirne marked his first Test start with a double, with Sean Cronin and Garry Ringrose also crossing for a youthful Ireland side.

Joey Carbery booted 10 points, with stand-in skipper Michele Campagnaro's converted try all Italy could muster on a tough afternoon for former Ireland coach Conor O'Shea.

Ireland came out firing on all cylinders and took just five minutes to score the opening try, Beirne burrowing his way over from close range.

Italy kept Joe Schmidt's side at bay until the lively Larmour showed quick feet and burst away with an incisive break before setting up McGrath for Ireland's second try.

Ireland was only 14-7 up at the break after Campagnaro got the Azzurri on the board by intercepting a loose pass from Ruddock and coasting in for a gift of a try.

Two tries in quick succession knocked the stuffing out of Italy early in the second half, though, the onrushing Beirne picking a great line to break through and go over again before the alert Larmour showed great anticipation to grab a stray Campagnaro pass and scamper away for his first Ireland try.

Cronin ploughed his way over when Ireland were forced back by a driving maul and the brilliant Larmour scored two classy solo tries to either side of a Ringrose score as Ireland ran riot, replacement fly-half Ross Byrne twice adding the extras on his debut.