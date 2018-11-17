Koroibete crossed twice in the opening 40 minutes on Sunday (AEDT) as the Wallabies maintained their 100 per cent record against the Azzurri

Taniela Tupou opened up a 21-point advantage early in the second half, with Mattia Bellini grabbing a consolation for the host.

Second-half substitutions disrupted the flow but Australia were able to keep a string of Italian attacks at bay, Will Genia's late score setting them up nicely for next weekend's trip to Twickenham to face England.

Italy made a strong start and thought they had two tries in the opening 15 minutes, but both were disallowed by the TMO.

Jayden Hayward's early break and chip found Braam Steyn on the right and although the number eight got the ball down in the corner, his foot was in touch after a great tackle from Michael Hooper.

An Australian mistake allowed Tito Tebaldi to race through to score after 14 minutes, the scrum-half intercepting Jake Gordon's loose pass from a line-out, but that too was ruled out, this time for offside.

Slowly Australia found its rhythm and 10 minutes before the break its pressure told as Samu Kerevi's break opened up the Italian defence, and a quick interchange between Adam Ashley-Cooper and David Pocock put Koroibete in under the posts.

Matt Toomua kicked the extras and he was on target six minutes later after Koroibete scored his second, the winger taking an offload from Ashley-Cooper to double his tally.

A third Wallabies try came soon after the restart as Australia recycled the ball superbly after Gordon, Folau Fainga'a and Toomua had combined.

The second phase saw Tupou and Jack Dempsey link up before the former powered over from close range, the TMO awarding the score after lengthy deliberation.

Another Australian mistake allowed Bellini to get Italy on the board, the winger pouncing on some loose handling to race away.

Pocock's substitution for a potential concussion and Scott Sio's trip to the sin bin soured the closing 25 minutes for the visitor, but replacement Genia added some late gloss as Italy slumped to an eighth defeat of 2018.