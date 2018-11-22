Williams named at full-back for Springboks clash

Head coach Warren Gatland made 14 changes for last weekend's 74-24 thrashing of Tonga, but the team that ended a decade-long wait for a win over the Wallabies has been rewarded for the clash against the Springboks.

Liam Williams, who won a 50th Test cap last time out, is the only survivor in the starting XV from the Tonga game and will start at full-back in place of Leigh Halfpenny, who misses Wales' last contest of 2018 due to concussion.

Gareth Anscombe wins the battle for the fly-half jersey, meaning Dan Biggar must make do with a spot among the replacements.

"We have rewarded the team that faced Australia with another start this weekend," Gatland said.

"Leigh misses out with concussion, but it's a great opportunity for Liam at full-back.

"We are really pleased with how the bench has gone in the first three games so we will be looking for that impact again on Saturday.

"There were a lot of tough selection calls, but that is what we want. The team that played last week was hugely impressive and there are some disappointed boys who miss out.

"We want to end the campaign with a big performance against a very good South African side."

Wales is on an eight-match winning run in Tests and is aiming for a third consecutive victory over South Africa.

Wales: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Gareth Davies; Nicky Smith, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rob Evans, Dillon Lewis, Cory Hill, Ellis Jenkins, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Owen Watkin.