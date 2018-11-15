Williams, Biggar named to face Tonga

Wing Williams, 27, made his international debut six years ago and, like Biggar, came on as a replacement last weekend in the 9-6 victory over Australia.

It was Biggar who slotted over the crucial 76th-minute penalty to earn his side a first win over the Wallabies in 10 years and he will form a half-back combination with Tomos Williams.

Wales, which will have debutant Jonah Holmes at full-back, will be captained by Ellis Jenkins, while Wyn Jones will make his first international start.

Lock Adam Beard is the only man to retain his place in the starting XV while Rhys Patchell is among the replacements.

"Saturday is a fantastic opportunity for a number of players," Wales coach Warren Gatland said.

"It's Jonah's first game, which is exciting, and Liam reaches his 50th [cap], which is a great achievement.

"We are looking forward to the challenge of Tonga. They had a great win last weekend against the French Barbarians and we know it is going to be a tough, physical challenge.

"We have spoken about creating depth and for us that is all about creating a squad that is full of first-teamers, everyone in the squad capable of starting. The boys this weekend have to put their hand up for the final match and put pressure on the players who started last weekend.

"Ellis captains the team for the second time whilst making his first start at home and for Wyn, it is his first start.

"It's important to realise when selecting a team that we look at all these things in terms of experience, starts, depth balance and opportunity, and all that goes into the mix."

Wales Starting XV: Jonah Holmes, Liam Williams, Tyler Morgan, Owen Watkin, Steff Evans, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Aaron Wainwright, Ellis Jenkins, Seb Davies.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rob Evans, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Aled Davies, Rhys Patchell, Josh Adams.